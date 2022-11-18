Collision between pedestrian, truck leads to man’s death in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man is dead following an incident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 90 at Woodberry Road in Gadsden County.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 90.

A pedestrian, who was a 26-year-old man of Gretna, allegedly was standing in the right lane. The pickup truck collided with the pedestrian.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services (EMS) responded to the scene to assist FHP.

According to the FHP report, the man was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.