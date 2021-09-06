College students minimizing the labor shortage gap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At La Tiendita off of North Monroe Street, wait times just to get menus to customers was about 10 to 15 minutes. The restaurant had a tough time finding help, posting ads online and trying to recruit more labor, now with a new staff of over 17 servers, wait times have decreased by almost a half-hour.

"We were honestly trying to hire as many people as we could, mostly because we barely had any servers. We had maybe seven to eight," said manager Taina Correa.

Now fully staffed, they're able to better serve their customers.

"Now that we have enough staff members to supply us with all of the service that we need, and in the kitchen we're trying to expand it so we can keep up with all of the tables we have right now," said Correa.

With the over 40,000 Florida State University Students back in town, a majority of Rail Road Square Craft House Owner Justine Spells' workforce is back in action.

"It's rehiring those same people again basically and not as many new people on the front of the house side," said Spells.

The Craft House said they have enough staff for smooth operations during it's busiest time of year, but also said they cannot afford to lose anyone due to sickness or other reasons because they can't provide the staff to cover shifts.

Hannah Fabel has been working at the craft house for over a year. She went home for the summer but was happy to help out once again now that business is getting busier.

"Last year with COVID Football season wasn't really the same, and I feel like this year everybody is getting back into this normality," said Fabel.

Both Restaurants say football season really helped their sales as well, Railroad Square Craft house said they saw about a 40 percent increase in sales this weekend.