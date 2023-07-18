College student steps up in Thomas County to help with cat overpopulation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Cats can have as many as 5 litters a year. One litter can total 4 to 8 cats. That's about 40 kittens. That's according to the spruce pets website.

One woman has created a group to help trap and spay this problem.

"I wasn't really used to seeing this many stray cats out and where I live there were just so many kittens and litters being born," said Kristen Manza, Thomas University student.

After moving to town from Canada to attend Thomas University, Manza quickly noticed a big problem—Cats were everywhere. She began to research ways to help with their explosive population. She soon realized trapping, spading, and releasing was her best bet.

Manza says these traps can cost anywhere between $30 to $50.

After working alone and coming out of pocket for a year Manza decided to form a group. The All-Saints-Cats Trap Neuter Return or TNR for short.

"Cause if I can do 20 myself what's going to happen if we get 10 to 20 more people who can help," said Manza.

After posting on social media her group raised over 1,000 dollars and were able to trap nearly 20 cats in just 2 weeks.

It was just in January we reported that the Thomasville Humane Society was no longer over animal control. Leaving the Thomas County Sheriff's Office to pick up where they left off and community groups like TNR to fill in the gap.

Meet Kim Pent an employee for the South Georgia Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic. A clinic that's a big part of Manza's story.

"Miss Kristen came into our facility, and she started trapping and started asking a lot of questions about the need in the community," said Kim Pent, South Georgia Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Something the organization felt were important if things were ever going to get turned around. So now, they adjust their schedule to help spay and neuter any cats Manza may bring in.

"If people were like Kristen and got more involved, we wouldn't have such a high population," said Pent.

Manza tells me donations go towards spay and neuter surgery which costs 35 dollars per cat.

