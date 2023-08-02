Cole Prince named Chief of Cairo Fire Department

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cairo Fire Department announced Saturday, July 29 that Cole Prince was the department’s fire chief.

His tenure as fire chief was effective Monday.

Cole was elevated from the position of fire captain to fire chief.

The fire department said Cole began his career as a firefighter in June 2007 with the Cairo Fire Department.

During his career, he has had the rank of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant and captain.

Cole has an associate degree in fire science along with multiple certifications as an advanced EMT.

The fire department said Cole plans to work on rebuilding the community’s trust in the department and building positive community relationships to better serve the citizens of Cairo.