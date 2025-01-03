Cold weather shelters to open in Leon County

Three overnight cold weather shelters will open in Leon County beginning Friday night.

Shelters are located at The Kearney Center (18 and over), HOPE Community (At least 1 adult and child) and CCYS (ages 10-17).

and CCYS (ages 10-17). People interested in staying at shelters must arrive between 4pm to 8pm for intake.

By recommendation of local health experts and due to sustained cold night temperatures at or below 35 degrees on the above nights, local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

All overnight sheltering activities will be conducted according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safety measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

Anyone needing cold night sheltering on these nights should go to the location that best represents their household composition:



Single Adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way



The Kearney Center- 2650 Municipal Way Families (At least 1 adult and child) : HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola



: HOPE Community- 2729 West Pensacola Youth (ages 10-17): 2407 Roberts Ave- Hotline Number 850-576-6000



Must show up between 4pm to 8pm for intake at the specified location.

If you need assistance accessing Star Metro, please call or text our Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

The homeless population has been informed of cold night shelter operations via in-person communication and also a text to phone service. For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Cold night sheltering is made possible by the following key partners, including local governments and nonprofit agencies.



Leon County Government and Emergency Management

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

Big Bend Continuum of Care

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Family Promise of the Big Bend Hope Community



Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)

For more information, call Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015 or info@bigbendcoc.org.

