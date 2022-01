THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A shelter in Thomasville is opening its doors to those who want to avoid anticipated cold temperatures this weekend.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Fountain of Life Rescue will provide overnight shelter for those in need on Friday and Saturday.

Doors will open each day at 6 p.m. The Fountain of Life Rescue is located at 612 East Clay Street in Thomasville, Georgia.