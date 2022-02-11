Cold shelter available at the Kearney Center Sunday, Monday nights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An overnight cold shelter will be available to those in need Sunday and Monday nights.

With overnight temperatures expected to be near freezing, the Kearney Center, located at 2650 Municipal Way in Tallahassee, will accept individuals in need of a warm location.

Intake will begin each night at 6 p.m. and if needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

According to the news release provided by Big Bend Continuum of Care, transportation to the cold shelter will be provided by the city of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.