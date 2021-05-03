COCA displays new exhibit in City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Now on display for all to see: a new art exhibit has made its way into Tallahassee's city hall.

It's part of The Creative Tallahassee 2021 exhibit.

The in-person exhibit features about 50 paintings, drawings and other art pieces from local artists in the Big Bend area. Amanda Karioth Thompson with COCA Tallahassee says it offers visual comfort as the community works to overcome COVID-19.

"We are obviously in a very tumultuous time, and the ability to create for many people has been healing. The ability to access artwork for many people as an audience member has been very healing," said Thompson.

The exhibit is free to the public.

While only about 50 pieces are available for in-person viewing, you can see all of the more than 240 works submitted for consideration here.