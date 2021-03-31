Cobb Middle School starts 'Triple 100 Challenge' to raise money for digital sign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The oldest middle school in Leon county looking to get a face-lift, with a new digital sign. They are asking for the community's help to do it.

Cobb Middle School started their "Triple 100 Challenge", to get one hundred local businesses to sponsor them with $100 each in 100 days.

They say that should get them well over their goal to replace their current one, which is around $17,000.

"Not would it just make us look a little bit nicer it would allow us to communicate information," said Principal Sarah Hembree. "It takes us an hour to change this sign and as you know things can change in that hour. So for us to be able to get information as needed to parents as things are changing would be super valuable. "

Their current sign is 60-years old, they hope to have the new one up before the beginning of the next school year.

To help you can contact the Cobb Middle School administration office at (850) 488-3364.

