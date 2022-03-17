Co-walking initiative bringing a health-centered twist on networking to local business community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Networking with a twist!

That's what Women Wednesday is doing right now to bring local entrepreneurs together.

It's called co-walking, and it will feature exercise while exchanging ideas and learning from other local business leaders.

Brianna Rogers is the new program coordinator, and says this will combine health and a way to connect the small business community together.

"Co-walking is definitely open to everybody. Each week we're going to be collaborating like even if it's somebody from a credit union who's able to offer assistance another week we're going to have a different realtor broker come."

Co-walking will happen every Thursday at Lake Ella from 8 AM to 9 AM.

Rogers has also started her own business centered around self-defense tools and will be part of a self-defense class and pepper spray drive later this month.

The pepper spray drive is happening at the Railroad Square Craft House on the 24th and all donated products will go to students at FAMU, TCC, and FSU.

The self-defense class is on the 26th.

