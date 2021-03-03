Clinic opens March 6 for Leon County School employee vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Health Department will host a special clinic this weekend for Leon County School Employees ages 50 and up.

It will be available to about 1,500 eligible employees who'll need to show proof of employment upon arrival.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said having the clinic eases COVID-19 worries for many.

"It's just a lot of peace of mind to employees, especially to those that are working in close proximity with children and children with special needs. There's not a lot of social distancing we can do in those cases ... and so this chance to get vaccinated is going to be a great relief to them," said Rocky Hanna, LCS Superintendent.

After this weekend, more than 40 percent of district employees will have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.