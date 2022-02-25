Clinch Memorial Hospital announces affiliation with SGMC

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Clinch Memorial Hospital announced a partnership Friday with South Georgia Medical Center, that will have SGMC serving as CMH's network affiliate beginning March 1.

SGMC said in a release that the partnership aims to strengthen the quality and delivery of health care for patients in Clinch County.

“We are excited to move forward in ensuring quality health care stays close to home,” said Angela Ammons, Chief Executive Officer of CMH. “This affiliation is a logical and strategic step to ensure that access to local, high-quality health care continues and grows in Clinch County for many years to come.”

CMH and SGMC will remain independent organizations, the release said. This affiliation is not an acquisition nor is it a merger as staff and physicians will continue to work for their retrospective hospitals.

As a Critical Access Hospital, CMH is required to have a network affiliate to transfer any patients requiring care beyond its capabilities, according to SGMC.

The new partnership with SGMC will offer several advantages to Clinch Memorial, its physicians, and patients. Already, CMH has seen a rise in referrals to its swing bed services and expedited connections to SGMC specialty centers, according to the release.