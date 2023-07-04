Clinch County Sheriff’s Office warns of fraudulent charges

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on alert for fraud.

The sheriff’s office advised Tuesday for people to check their bank statements and credit card statements as employees at local businesses have been taking photos of people’s credit and/or debit cards and making fraudulent charges.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office said if you see unauthorized purchases at local businesses or unauthorized transfers to a CashApp account to call 911 or deputy Leslie at the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at 912-487-5316.