Classroom Connection to bring local businesses to classrooms

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Local businesses around Tallahassee are making sure kindergarten and first graders have what they need for a successful school year.

The Classroom Connection Program is expanding.

Now, first graders in Title 1 schools can expect new visitors through out the school year.

"The teachers are so excited about having someone they can call on and know that they're their to support them," said John G. Riley Principal Maurice Stokes.

Maurice Stokes is the Principal at John G. Riley Elementary School, a Title 1 school that's benefiting from the Classroom Connection Program.

"We still believe in the adage that it takes a village to raise a child," said Stokes.

Stokes said he's grateful for the classroom connection program because it give his kindergarten and first grade students an extra set of hands and a voice to encourage them.

"Making sure that students have a birthday gift you know even if its something relatively small like having that extra support is important for our teachers," said Stokes.

This is the second year the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is working with businesses, Leon County and world class schools to support Title 1 schools by providing support to the teachers.

This year they expanded now first grade classrooms are up for grabs.

Businesses in our area can sponsor a kindergarten or first grade classroom and provide school supplies, snacks, and be that extra support system so the students know people care.

"We want to give back in the communities that we live and work in," said Greg Jaap, Executive Vice President of Brown & Brown Insurance.

Greg Jaap works for Brown and Brown Insurance in Tallahassee.

He said this is the second year they participated in Classroom Connection and nothing feels better than celebrating birthdays and reading stories to our future leaders.

"There was a ton of smiles, there was a ton of laughs and by the time we left everyone is giving out hugs," said Jaap.

Building relationships that will last a lifetime.

"The kids are so excited to see our business partners as they walk through the door knowing that that's another adult that they can just receive love," said Stokes.

Businesses in the local area can still participate in Classroom Connection and adopt any available kindergarten or first grade Title 1 class that's in need of sponsorship.

That information can be found through The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.