City Walk’s motion to prevent residents from vacating Mahan Drive location denied in Leon County court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An emergency preliminary injunction filed by City Walk Urban Mission to prevent residential occupants at its location on Mahan Drive from vacating the facility was denied by a Leon County court judge.

According to a court document filed Friday with the court, Leon County civil court judge Angela C. Dempsy noted that City Walk did not establish the elements required for a temporary injunction.

City Walk, the city of Tallahassee and the city's fire department are in Leon County civil court regarding the facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive.

The fire marshal sent a notice to City Walk last month that City Walk had to cease housing individuals at the location due to the building not meeting Florida state fire codes, but the building is approved for commercial purposes.