City Walk Urban Mission vacates building

City Walk Urban Mission has closed its doors at its Mahan location.

Operating as a homeless shelter, the organization announced in June they found a new building to use as their next shelter.

Back in 2021, Tallahassee cited the shelter for not having proper permitting for residential use. Since then, the two organizations have gone back and forth in court over permitting issues.

In April, the City of Tallahassee took the shelter to court, claiming the shelter didn't have a fire sprinkler system. They also noted past permitting and fire code violations.