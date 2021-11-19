City Walk Urban Mission granted permit to operate at current location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City Walk Urban Mission was granted a permit by a judge Friday afternoon to continue operating its homeless shelter at its present location.

City Walk was ordered in March 2021 to stop sheltering the homeless by the City of Tallahassee. The city said then that they found certain conditions did not comply with city code. Homeowners said they didn't feel safe with the shelter there and businesses said they saw an increase in crime, making people uncomfortable.

“Today’s order is a win for City Walk’s right to live out its faith and fulfill its calling to care for the city’s most vulnerable. It’s also a win for the City of Tallahassee, which needs selfless partners like City Walk to help solve its homelessness crisis," said Jordan Pratt, Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute. "We remain hopeful that in considering the ALJ’s thorough and neutral recommendation, the Tallahassee City Planning Commission will do the right thing and abide by the ALJ’s ruling.”

City Walk Urban Mission initially opened the doors to its new emergency shelter in December 2020.