City Walk Urban Mission denied permit to operate as transitional housing again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee City Planning Commission denied the City Walk Urban Mission's permit to operate as transitional housing Wednesday night.

The vote was three to two in favor of denying the permit.

In March 2021, City Walk was ordered to stop sheltering the homeless by the City of Tallahassee. The city said then that they found certain conditions did not comply with the city code. Homeowners said they didn't feel safe with the shelter there and businesses said they saw an increase in crime, making people uncomfortable.

In November 2021, an administrative law judge sided with City Walk and rescinded the stop order from the City of Tallahassee, allowing a meeting to see if the shelter could be approved for a permit going forward.

The fight for a permit now heads to a Leon County Circuit Judge, where the judge will determine if they get the permit or not.

In a statement, City Walk officials said:

"We respect all the effort put into today's hearing by the planning commission. We will continue to serve God as He has called us,our clients, out church, and community as we have been l. We invite the local powers to join us in a higher court.”

Despite their permit being denied Thursday night, the shelter will still be operating but without a city permit.