City Walk prepares to host Town Hall on homelessness Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I do see people with a need but they need more than just a place to sleep at night," said Marie Bradley.

Bradley lives in the neighborhood right across from City Walk on Mahan Drive.

She considers herself neutral when it comes to her stance of the shelter, understanding both sides.

Some neighbors telling ABC 27 earlier this month the shelter needs to go.

"City Walk would probably do better somewhere else," said Jeremy Shaw.

"There's a lot of people for it there's a lot of people against it. I don't think they like having this facility down the street from our neighborhood," Bradley said.

This is why City Walk and other local organizations decided to host a town hall.

They're working on a solution to homelessness in our community.

Sierra Bush Rester is one of the coordinators for the town hall.

"We can't continue to have our neighbors and our friends continue to live in the conditions they do in this city," Rester said.

She said after the city commission voted to delay a workshop on the issue, they're taking matters into their own hands.

"We're hoping we can come together with some solutions and ideas on how we can really work on solving our homelessness crisis and our housing crisis," said Rester.

And they plan on taking those ideas to city leaders.

Despite opinions on the location of the City Walk shelter, they say everybody should be against homelessness and welcome people to come help eliminate it in our community.

"There's a huge need in our community right now we have to take care of these people," said Bradley.

Now they have to find the best way to do it.

The town hall will be held at City Walk on Mahan Drive from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.