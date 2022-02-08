City Walk files federal lawsuit against city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal lawsuit has been filed by City Walk Urban Mission against the city of Tallahassee.

In January, the Tallahassee Leon Planning Commission denied City Walk's permit to operate as a homeless shelter.

The legal battle goes back to March 2021 when City walk was ordered by the city of Tallahassee to stop sheltering the homeless.

The current lawsuit, which can be found in full below, details the religious beliefs of City Walk and states their mission is a "form of free speech protected by the first amendment."

