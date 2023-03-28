City Walk files complaint against Tallahassee, fire marshal over homeless shelter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City Walk Urban Mission, a non-profit Christian organization that helps the homeless, filed a complaint with the Leon County Circuit court against the city of Tallahassee and the Tallahassee Fire Department's fire marshal.

According to documents that were filed with the court Monday evening, City Walk was ordered by Tallahassee Fire Department fire marshal Jason Greisl in a Friday, March 24 letter, to end dormitory and or temporary residence at its facility located at 1709 Mahan Drive for violation of the seventh edition of the Florida Fire Prevention codes.

Residents had to vacate the facility by 5 p.m. Monday, March 27.

In response to the order, City Walk filed a complaint and a request for permanent injunction against the city and the fire marshal.

The complaint said the order dispossessed all of City Walk’s residents and effectively throws them out on the street as of Monday.

In a Feb. 27 letter, the fire marshal instructed City Walk to have a “Fire Watch” because the building where City Walk is located does not have a fire sprinkler system.

City Walk said it initiated the fire watch and the letter it received March 24 does not rescind the request for a fire watch.

The Tallahassee Fire Department's fire marshal told ABC 27 Tuesday that since the Feb. 27 letter, City Walk failed to submit a set of plans and change of use.

According to the Florida fire code that was referenced in the Feb. 27 letter to City Walk, a fire watch consists of trained personnel who continuously patrol the affected area. Ready access to fire extinguishers and the ability to promptly notify the fire department were items to consider.

The person patrolling the area should not only be looking for a fire, but confirming other fire protection features of the building are available and functioning properly.

In the March 24 letter from the fire marshal, City Walk is allowed to operate at the Mahan Drive location during its normal business hours, which includes church services, classes, meals and other day to day operations that do not violate the state’s fire prevention code.

City Walk said the actions of the city and the fire marshal have violated their first and 14th amendment rights and suffered economic loss because of the enforcement of the ordinances.