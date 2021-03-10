City officially approves new $4.9 million contract for Tallahassee Firefighters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A unanimous vote Wednesday by the city commission approved a new contract agreement for Tallahassee Firefighters.

Negotiations with the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters have been underway since last year and came to an end at the beginning of the month. The details were officially confirmed today.

The three-year deal is a 4.9-million dollar contract focusing on many things including pay increases, lowering pension costs, and parental leave.

Joey Davis, President of the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters said he feels they have come to a deal that works.

"Although it was a difficult negotiation we've come to the end of it. We've reached something we can be proud of both from our standpoint and the city's standpoint," said Davis.

The deal will go into effect on April 1.

The deal will go into effect on April 1.