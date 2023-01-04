City of Whigham hosting town hall meetings for community input on future economic development in the city

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Kickstarting the local economy in South Georgia is the goal of the City of Whigham in Grady County.

Their mission is to attract more people to visit, live, and work in the city to boost economic development for years to come. They're looking to bring new industries to the area ranging from residential, construction, and new local businesses across the board.

They need the community's help to make it happen. City Clerk Rachel Jenson says they plan to get ideas from the community to make this growth a reality.

"If there's something here that will keep you here and you know will draw others in, we'd love to just hear the ideas because we do want to grow, and we want to keep people here," said Jenson.

To get those ideas on how to grow the local economy, the city is hosting two town hall meetings open to everyone in the community.

The first meeting is happening on January 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second meeting is on January 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both will be held at the Whigham Community Club.

