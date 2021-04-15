City of Valdosta to host food truck crawl Thursday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Food Trucks will once again serve up street-side delicacies in Valdosta, with a little extra fanfare to boot.

Popular food trucks will park at different locations downtown instead of all together. Organizers said the new format will encourage social distancing and COVID safety. It may also create a bit of a boom for business as people shop between bites.

And if food and shopping aren't enough for you, Main Street Director Ellen Hill said, "Not only can you enjoy the food trucks, but we do have an open container district for this event so you can go into the restaurants, get a drink to go, enjoy a cocktail, have dinner during the event as well."

At least one truck will offer vegan options, and there will also be live entertainment. Show up downtown and ready to eat from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.