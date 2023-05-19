City of Valdosta purchases building for new fire station, police substation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A much-needed fire station and police substation are coming to north Valdosta.

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said the response times in the area are anywhere from eight to nine minutes, which is three to four minutes above where they want their response times to be.

On April 20, Valdosta City Council approved the purchase the Valdosta Church of Nazerene for $1,525,000 with a one year lease-back agreement with the church.

Chief Boutwell said arriving on scene quickly is something he takes seriously.

"For us to make this expansion and fill any potential gaps with growth throughout the city and upcoming development as well, is instrumental in maintaining the efficient service we're already providing," Chief Boutwell said.

The lease back agreement with the church lasts 12 months. After that renovations on the property will begin. Chief Boutwell said he's applying for grants to help offset the costs of renovations.