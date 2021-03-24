City of Valdosta, Lowndes County to host electronics recycling event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will be hosting a spring electronics recycling event on April 10.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works at 1017 Myrtle St.
Items that will be accepted are:
- Cell phones
- Laptops
- Disk and floppy drives
- Test equipment
- Modems
- Circuit boards
- Typewriters
- Cables
- Computer accessories
- Video machines
- Stereos
- Videocassette recorders (VCRs)
- CB radios
- Scanners
- Speakers
- Camcorders
- Cameras
- Televisions
- CRTs
Items that will not be accepted at the April 10 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items.
For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.