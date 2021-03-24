Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Valdosta, Lowndes County to host electronics recycling event

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
In this Aug. 27, 2009 file photo, circuit boards fill a bin at a recycling center in Indianapolis, Ind. Starting Jan. 1, Illinois residents must recycle their old electronics under a law aimed at keeping the items out of landfills. Environmental officials say there are concerns that heavy metals in electronics could cause groundwater pollution if they leach out of a landfill. But the metals _ including gold, copper and cadmium _ also can be recovered and reused.
City of Valdosta, Lowndes County partner to host electronics recycling event
Posted at 5:20 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:21:38-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will be hosting a spring electronics recycling event on April 10.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works at 1017 Myrtle St.

Items that will be accepted are:

  • Cell phones
  • Laptops
  • Disk and floppy drives
  • Test equipment
  • Modems
  • Circuit boards
  • Typewriters
  • Cables
  • Computer accessories
  • Video machines
  • Stereos
  • Videocassette recorders (VCRs)
  • CB radios
  • Scanners
  • Speakers
  • Camcorders
  • Cameras
  • Televisions
  • CRTs

Items that will not be accepted at the April 10 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items.

For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project