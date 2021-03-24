City of Valdosta, Lowndes County to host electronics recycling event

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will be hosting a spring electronics recycling event on April 10.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works at 1017 Myrtle St.

Items that will be accepted are:

Cell phones

Laptops

Disk and floppy drives

Test equipment

Modems

Circuit boards

Typewriters

Cables

Computer accessories

Video machines

Stereos

Videocassette recorders (VCRs)

CB radios

Scanners

Speakers

Camcorders

Cameras

Televisions

CRTs

Items that will not be accepted at the April 10 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment and other non-recyclable items.

For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at (229) 671-2700.