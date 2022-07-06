City of Valdosta announces grand opening of Unity Park Amphitheater

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta was proud to announce the grand opening of the Unity Park Amphitheater, taking place on August 20.

Located on the corner of Lee St. and Central Ave., the grand opening will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free, community event will have food trucks, live bands, a splash zone, kid zone and more in attendance.

Unity Park is set to reportedly serve as an area for the community to host many events and activities such as concerts.

"Unity Park will bring more people to the Downtown area and can be used for so many great events as well as make the Downtown area more vibrant and beautiful," said City Manager Mark Barber.

The City staff and the University of Georgia Civil and Environmental Engineering Department collaborated on the project back in the 2019 and 2020 school semesters, along with three senior students preparing a site design as part of their final capstone project.

The final design included amenities such as a theater, park benches, parking for food trucks, sidewalks, landscaping and a storm water bio-retention pond.

For more information, contact Mainstreet Director, Brandie Dame at bdame@valdostacity.com or (229) 259-3577.