City of Thomasville's Black History Month Parade

The City of Thomasville is celebrating Black History Month and Juneteenth together this year.

Thomasville's third annual Black History Month Parade will take place on Saturday.

It was rescheduled from its original day in February due to COVID-19 concerns. This opened up the opportunity to collaborate with local Juneteenth Celebration organizers.

The parade will start on Broad Street and end at Douglass Middle School, where the Juneteenth celebration will be held.

Madison Eaton is looking forward to people coming together to celebrate Thomasville's vibrant history on one day. "It's just a combined day of efforts to really pay contribution to that history in our community for black history month," said Eaton.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. It will end in the West Jackson District around noon for the Juneteenth celebration. There will be speakers, music and vendors at the celebration until 5 p.m.

