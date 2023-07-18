City of Thomasville to host meal and school supply distribution

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For those in need of a free meal or school supplies, the city of Thomasville is making a return with its Feeding the Community event.

In collaboration with community partners, the city will be giving away school supplies to kids and a free meal to anyone in need.

The event is scheduled to take place July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 407 North Madison Street. That's between Walden's Flower Shop and Singletary Tire.

There will be a walk-up and drive thru service.

Thomasville Community Development Corporation, Thomasville National Bank, Food Lion, CNSNext, 1915 South l Ashley, Pineland Baptist Church and Springhill Missionary Baptist Church partnered with the city to make this event happen.

For more information, contact the city of Thomasville at 229-227-7041.

