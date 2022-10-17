City of Thomasville to host first career fair

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event.

“The career fair is a great opportunity to connect the City’s needs with our community’s talented workers,” said Ricky Zambrano, Community Outreach & Recruitment Manager for the City of Thomasville. “We’re excited about promoting job openings specific to our organization and offering job seekers opportunities for face-to-face conversations with supervisors and managers specific to those departments.”

The city's first-hosted career fair is set to take place on Tuesday, Oct.25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas County Public Library, located at 201 North Madison Street.

According to the city, on-site interviews will be conducted at the fair in order to provide job seekers with immediate, conditional job offers. In order to complete a job application on-site, attendees must bring their high school diploma, school transcript or GED, and a valid driver's license or college diploma.

For job opportunities within the fire and police departments, a birth certificate will be required.

Zambrano hopes the career fair will promote the wide variety of career opportunities the city has to offer.

To view a current list of job openings, visit Job Openings | City of Thomasville.

For more information, contact 229-227-7041.