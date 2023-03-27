City of Thomasville to host Easter Eggstravaganza

The City of Thomasville is set to host this year's Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday, inviting families out for a fun afternoon.

Easter Eggstravaganza will feature games, free food booths, bounce houses and an Easter egg hunt with over 5,000 eggs including 40 golden eggs that hold special prizes for children, according to the city. The egg hunt is set to be divided by age groups.

The free community event is set to take place Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paradise Park.

For more information, contact Ricky Zambrano, Community Outreach & Recruitment Manager for the City of Thomasville, at 229-227-7041.

