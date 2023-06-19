Watch Now
City of Thomasville receives grant funds for Cassidy Pond Park improvements

Anthony Murdock
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 19, 2023
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Cassidy Pond Park in Thomasville will be receiving improvements such as a walking trail, golf course and more through grant funding.

According to the City of Thomasville, Governor Brian Kemp announced grant awards that total more than $225 million for 142 qualified projects, which are set to improve neighborhood assets.

Thomasville received $998,800 of the grant funds for improvements at Cassidy Pond Park. Those improvements will include a half-mile walking trail, restrooms, additional picnic facilities, fishing dock, and a disc golf course, according to the city.

Mike Owens, City of Thomasville's Manager of Parks/Recreation & Golf, said they're excited to further activate Cassidy Pond Park through the use of the grant funds.

"Cassidy Pond is primarily known as a fishing spot, and we're excited to build on that by adding additional amenities for the community to enjoy," said Owens.

The grant awards are part of a state grant program called Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities.

