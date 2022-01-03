City of Thomasville receives grant from AARP

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville, through a partnership with the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission (SWGRC), was recently awarded a Community Challenge Grant in the amount of $6,379.86 from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) to help fund quick-action projects meant to jumpstart long-term progress to support residents of all ages.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment.

“We were honored, along with our partners in the SWGRC, to be selected by AARP as a 2021 grant recipient,” Thomasville city planner Kenneth Thompson said. “This collaborative effort between the City of Albany, City of Sylvester, Lee County, and ourselves will provide funding for projects that add accessible seating, recreational equipment, and outdoor art displays in the four communities.”

According to Thompson, the grant funding was used for the construction of a “Pop-Up Porch.”

“The Downtown Thomasville Pop-Up Porch is a pilot project designed to help encourage the use of temporary changes to the built environment that improve the quality of our public spaces,” said Thompson. “The porch is sized to fit within a parking space and temporarily expands the sidewalk for a range of uses such as outdoor seating, artist markets, and performance space.”

The Pop-Up Porch was recently unveiled to the community during a Christmas in Thomasville event.