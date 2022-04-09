City of Thomasville: Power restored following severe storms

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville announced Friday night that power had been restored following Wednesday's severe weather.

"Our #TeamThomasville crews have worked countless hours to restore power throughout the city following Wednesday night’s storm. We are happy to report that all power has been restored," the city posted on its Facebook page Friday night. "Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience."

Early Thursday morning, the city reported more than 1,000 customers were without power in the Thomasville area.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida confirmed Friday multiple tornadoes impacted Thomasville and Thomas County Wednesday.