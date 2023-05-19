City of Thomasville partner with local organizations to feed the community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — For those in need of a free meal or summer activities for the kids, the City of Thomasville will host a Feeding the Community event May 25.

In partnership with local organizations, the event is set to help anyone in need of a meal. A free summer activity distribution will also be available for kids.

Both walk-up and drive-thru services will be offered for the free meals.

The event will be held Thursday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 407 North Madison Street in the parking lot between Walden's Flower Shop and Singletary Tire Pros.

The city partnered with Food Lion, Thomasville National Bank, Servpro, 1915 South | Ashley, and the Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. to host this event.

The Feeding the Community event will be the first of five events scheduled to take place to assist those in need this year.

Additional events include:

