City of Thomasville: Milling and resurfacing work to affect Bartow Street

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Due to milling and resurfacing work taking place on Bartow Street, the City of Thomasville is encouraging community members to seek alternate routes, beginning Monday.

According to the city, construction crews are scheduled to mill and resurface Bartow Street between Gordon Avenue and West Jackson Street, beginning Feb. 13. Work is reportedly expected to last three days.

The city advises local citizens in the area to select an alternate route such as MLK Jr. Drive, Campbell Street, Clay Street or Remington Avenue.

The road will remain open as construction crews work on the road and personnel will be present to direct traffic, according to the city. Construction signs will also be posted.