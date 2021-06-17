City of Thomasville launches 'Thomasville Insights' podcast

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Thomasville has launched a new podcast that aims to provide listeners with insightful information from local experts on everything from Thomasville history, City-sponsored events, daily operations, and business processes.

Sarah Baggett, Director of Marketing, and Ricky Zambrano, Public Information Officer, will serve as co-hosts of the show.

“The purpose of the podcast is to provide our customers and residents with an additional resource for information from the City, with what we hope is a fun and entertaining angle," said Baggett. "We recognize that everyone is not on social media or seeing our press releases, so we view the podcast as another way to reach out and engage with citizens.”

The inaugural episode, released on June 14, featured Ephraim Rotter from the Thomasville History Center and Ucher Dent and the founder of the Annual Juneteenth Festival in Thomasville.

Rotter provided the listeners with a historical background of Juneteenth, while Dent helped connect the holiday to the local community and provides details on this year’s festivities.

The Thomasville Insights podcast is available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and iHeart Radio and coming will be coming soon to other popular apps. Listeners can also access the podcast through Thomasville.org.

For more information about Thomasville Insights with the City of Thomasville or the Juneteenth Festival, you can click here or call 229-227-7001.