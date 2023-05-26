City of Thomasville hosts Feed the Community event to address food insecurity

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The city of Thomasville hosted a feed the community event on Thursday, designed to help meet the need of food insecurity in Thomas County.

The event will be one of many. Multiple local agencies pulled together to make this happen, giving out free food, books, and even frisbees.

Organizer Ricky Zambrano said Thomasville is very lucky to have multiple local agencies that are willing to help out when needed.

"As part of our mission and our vision as the city of Thomasville we're invested in the community," said Zambrano. "We're here to serve the community. This is one small way we can help target an area. The underserved community."

The next feed the community event will be held July 28.