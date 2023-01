City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.

According to the City, work is expected to take up to 60 days, weather permitting. The streets to receive resurfacing include:



Augusta Avenue – from South Street to Orange Street

Bartow Street – from West Jackson Street to Gordon Avenue

Fern Street – from Fletcher Street to Magnolia Street

Hopkins Street – from Fletcher Street to Lester Street

Jones Street – from Fletcher Street to Lester Street

Kings Drive – from Remington Avenue to Royal Avenue

Montrose Drive – from Myrtle Drive to Ridgecrest Drive

Mulberry Street – from Railroad Avenue to Fletcher Street

North Hansell Street – from East Calhoun Street to East Webster Street

Railroad Avenue – from West Jackson Street to Mulberry Street

South Stevens Street – from Lester Street to Wright Street

Wright Street – from Brighton Street to South Street

Cecil Street – from Smith Avenue to Reid Street

Temporary lane closures will take place while work is underway, but roadways will remain open to local traffic, according to the City.

For more information, contact the City of Thomasville's Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.