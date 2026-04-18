City of Thomasville announces temporary road closure for a tree removal starting Thursday morning

THOMASVILLE, GA — The City of Thomasville announced a temporary road closure on North Hansell Street beginning Thursday, April 23, to allow for tree removal in the area.

The closure will affect the section of the road between East Jefferson Street and Jackson Street. Work is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m. and is expected to last three hours.

Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic around the work zone. City officials encourage travelers in the area to select an alternate route or be prepared for travel delays.

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