City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 09, 2023
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The following hours of operation for the holiday are listed below:

  • Landfill
    • Operating as normal, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Utilities Response Center
    • Operating on a normal 24-hour operational schedule. Contact 229-227-5499 for utilities issues.
  • Municipal Airport
    • Operating on a normal hour schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Country Oaks Golf Course
    • `Operating from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tee times are recommended and can be scheduled at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling 229-225-4333.

The City of Thomasville Administrative Offices will be closed Jan.16 and refuse collection will remain on normal schedule during the holiday.

