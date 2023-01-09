City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The following hours of operation for the holiday are listed below:



Landfill

Operating as normal, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Utilities Response Center

Operating on a normal 24-hour operational schedule. Contact 229-227-5499 for utilities issues.

Municipal Airport

Operating on a normal hour schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Country Oaks Golf Course

`Operating from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tee times are recommended and can be scheduled at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling 229-225-4333.



The City of Thomasville Administrative Offices will be closed Jan.16 and refuse collection will remain on normal schedule during the holiday.