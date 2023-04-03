City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for Good Friday holiday

In observance of the Good Friday holiday, the city of Thomasville announced changes to its service hours.
On Friday, April 7, the City of Thomasville Administrative Offices will be closed.
Additional service hours and schedules include:
- Utilities Response Center - Will remain its regular 24-hour operational schedule. For assistance, call 229-227-5499.
- City of Thomasville Residential Refuse - Will remain its residential pick-up schedules. Customers are advised to place containers curbside by 7 a.m.
- Thomas County Residential Refuse - Will remain its residential pick-up schedules. Customers are advised to place containers curbside by 7 a.m.
- Commercial Refuse - No changes will be made to commercial pick-up schedules.
- Landfill - Will open for its normal operating hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Country Oaks Golf Course - Will open for its normal operating hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Municipal Airport - Will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.