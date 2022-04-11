City of Tallahassee's "Cash for Trash" returns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The City of Tallahassee's biannual "Cash for Trash" event will return Saturday, April 16.

This event, held on the third Saturday of April and October, allows residents a chance to dispose of large or hazardous materials.

Examples of items residents include furniture, large and small household appliances, tires (limit four per customer; no commercial tires), household hazardous waste and electronic items (including computers and computer parts). Batteries, cleaners, paints, pesticides and solvents are also accepted.

These household hazardous waste items can have a serious impact on the environment if improperly disposed of through the trash or sewer system, the city stated.

Residential customers with an active garbage service account will receive $5 credit toward their utility bill. Customers will need to present a city utility bill before disposal of items.

While customers can make multiple trips, only one credit will be given.

For more information, visit Talgov.com/YOU [talgov.com] or call Your Own Utilities at 850-891-4968.

