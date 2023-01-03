City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert Tuesday about a utility scam.

The city said that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.

The city said it will not send customers a barcode via a text message or other methods for immediate payment. If a customer is contacted by call or text and a request for payment is made, it is likely a scammer not affiliated with the city of Tallahassee utilities department.

If a customer receives those sort of telephone calls and messages, to hang up the phone, not click on the suspicious link and never provide financial information to someone that contacted you first.

The city notes anyone with questions about their utility account to call the city of Tallahassee utilities at 850-891-4968. If an individual wants to report suspicious activity, call the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200.