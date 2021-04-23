City of Tallahassee utility disconnection grace period ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After more than a year of halting utility disconnections, families are now at risk of getting their power turned off again as the City of Tallahassee's utility disconnection grace period ends.

The City of Tallahassee's 60 day grace period ends this weekend. That means by Monday, thousands of families are at risk of getting their lights and water shut off.

The City of Tallahassee says it won't disconnect every home with an outstanding bill immediately. Instead, they're working with people, asking anyone concerned about paying the bill to call and set up a payment plan.

The city reported more than half of the 9,000 delinquent accounts have made some form of payment.

Organizations across the city like Catholic Charities are also seeing the impact of the looming disconnections. Sophia Grandison is the Program Specialist for the Tallahassee area. She says they have seen an influx in calls in the last month.

While the group won't be able to put the money in your hand next week, Catholic Charities will help pay off outstanding bills. Now they're working with the city to try to connect with those in need.

"If families feel like they're in need, then most certainly reach out to us," said Grandison.

The Salvation Army offers similar aid.

"We're here to be a stepping stone for people when they're experiencing a financial crisis," said Captain Stephan Wildish.

Captain Stephan Wildish says when they budget, there's money set aside to help people experiencing financial hardships. It's not enough to pay every penny owed, but it's a start.

"We have criteria for often an individual or household can come to us throughout the year or during their duration of needing assistance," said Captain Wildish.

You can get involved with Catholic Charities by calling (850) 222-2180 or visiting their website by clicking here.

Salvation Army can assist you if visit them at 2410 Allen Road or call them at (850) 222-0304.