City of Tallahassee to seek Florida Supreme Court review of Marsy's Law ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee will appeal the First District Court of Appeals’ decision on Marsy’s Law.

The appeals court previously ruled that Marsy's Law applies to police officers, allowing their identities to remain secret in officer-involved shootings.

The City of Tallahassee has released a statement on its intent to ask for a review from the Florida Supreme Court on the First DCA’s Marsy’s Law decision.

The statement from City Attorney Cassandra Jackson reads as follows:

“The City of Tallahassee intends to seek review before the Florida Supreme Court of the First District Court of Appeal’s April 6, 2021, decision finding that police officers, while performing their public duties, are to be afforded the protections of Marsy’s Law. This case is one of great public importance to the State of Florida in its appellate level interpretation of Article 1, Section 16 of the Florida Constitution (Marsy’s Law). With respect for the Court’s opinion and appreciation of the difficult work performed by police officers every day, the decision has far-reaching implications related to public transparency and is deserving of final review by Florida’s highest court.”

