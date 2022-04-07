City of Tallahassee to seek federal funding for Southside Transit Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee leaders are making decisions that impact the community.

At the top of that list: getting money to fund the new Southside Transit Center.

Wednesday night, commissioners approved allowing the agency to seek out federal funding.

They're looking to make a request for $8 million in federal funding for the $11 million project.

That $8 million will come from the U.S. Department of Transportation RAISE grant, which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

The city will offer a 20 percent match of $2 million in addition to contingency funds of $1 million from Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency to cover the full cost.

StarMetro is currently planning the new Southside Transit Center to be located at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street, close to high-ridership corridors based on race, poverty status, and other socioeconomic features.

Transit Director Angela Baldwin says this will help increase access to jobs, school, and recreation.

The project is currently in Phase 2 of community engagement.

There are four phases of the design process and that fourth phase is slated for a September 2022 completion.