City of Tallahassee to revamp StarMetro, open southside bus facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee has many changes in the works and one of them is a new and improved bus system.

After hearing from the community during meetings and surveys, the StarMeto Bus System will now feature new routes and Southside centralized bus facility.

City Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox, also a south side resident, said they are looking forward to this being a project that helps enhance and improve Tallahassee's public transportation.

"We plan to leverage all of those things to make sure that this transit system will provide all the services needed to get people around town," said Williams-Cox.

Williams-Cox added that this will be the first time the south side will have had a central hub since the CK Steele Plaza in the 1980s.

The facility will be located on the corner of Orange Avenue and Meridian Street.