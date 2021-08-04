City of Tallahassee requires masks for employees while indoors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In an email Friday afternoon, the City of Tallahassee said that employees would be required to wear masks while indoors, effective immediately.

"All City employees and contractors/vendors/volunteers must follow the revised CDC guidance including wearing a mask when indoors," the email said.

The masks requirement applies to everyone, vaccinated or not, working in City buildings, attending offsite events, driving/riding in City vehicles, and when outside but unable to socially distance at least six feet apart.

The city said that in addition to wearing a mask, employees should continue practicing social distancing and promoting healthy hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing, and avoiding handshakes or other forms of physical contact.

Additionally, the email said that sharings pens, paper documents, communal coffee and food items should be minimized.

