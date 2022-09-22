City of Tallahassee to host workshop on how to curb gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City of Tallahassee Commissioners voted to hold a workshop to further examine ways to spend $1 million to curb gun violence in the capital city. At Wednesday's meeting, they heard data on the root causes of gun violence, national and local statistics, and what community programs are working to disrupt the violence.

After the presentation, eight community members took time to voice their opinions on stopping the violence in their communities and how the $1 million should be spent.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said he wants to make sure the board can make an informed decision on what programs will work.

"I think what's important is to make sure that it's evidence based and make sure it's something that we haven't tried before," said Matlow.

Other commissioners add that they don't want to exclude any community partners that could benefit from the funds. They also want to make sure they don't pit organizations against each other when distributing the money.

The board believes workshopping what programs will benefit the community most is the best decision moving forward.

The city will hold the workshop on October 12.